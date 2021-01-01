© 2025 WSHU
New Year, New Laws For Conn. and N.Y.

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST
The new year brings new laws into effect in Connecticut and New York that deal with everything from police accountability to guaranteed sick leave.

  

In Connectiut, as part of a police accountability package passed after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Connecticut police now have to display their badges and name tags outside their uniform at all times. Departments will also have to report on efforts to recruit minority officers.

Another new law stems from utility companies’ response to Tropical Storm Isaias. Utilities will have to report on how they’re preparing for each major storm or other weather event to both the general assembly, and to PURA, the state’s regulatory authority.

And another new law makes drugs easier to get for people with diabetes

In n 2021, more New Yorkers will receive paid sick leave benefits, and some minimum wage workers will see their wages rise. 
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
