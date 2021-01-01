New Year, New Laws For Conn. and N.Y.

The new year brings new laws into effect in Connecticut and New York that deal with everything from police accountability to guaranteed sick leave.

KD_NewLaws_201231.mp3 Listen • 1:11

In Connectiut, as part of a police accountability package passed after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Connecticut police now have to display their badges and name tags outside their uniform at all times. Departments will also have to report on efforts to recruit minority officers.

Another new law stems from utility companies’ response to Tropical Storm Isaias. Utilities will have to report on how they’re preparing for each major storm or other weather event to both the general assembly, and to PURA, the state’s regulatory authority.

And another new law makes drugs easier to get for people with diabetes

In n 2021, more New Yorkers will receive paid sick leave benefits, and some minimum wage workers will see their wages rise.