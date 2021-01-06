Blumenthal: Election Results Auger 'A Bright New Day For Public Health'

DD_BlumenthalSenate210106.mp3 Listen • 0:56

Connecticut is getting more than $50 million in funding for vaccine distribution from the latest federal COVID-19 relief package. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the money is a win, but it’s not enough.

“We need more of this vaccine in Connecticut and around the country. Connecticut has really been at the forefront, but Connecticut needs more vaccine and funds as well, and I’m going to be fighting to make it available,” Blumenthal said.

Connecticut is one of eight states that have now inoculated at least two percent of their population. About 80,000 people in the state have gotten the vaccine, and Blumenthal said the state expects to get another 75,000 doses this week.

Blumenthal said he expects an expected Democratic-controlled Congress to focus on public health and the economy until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Blumenthal said he expects Congress to work with the Biden administration on more vaccine funding and another COVID-19 relief package in the spring.

“Today’s election results will mean a laser-light focus on public health by this administration, and a fully cooperative partner in Congress. What we’re seeing is a bright new day, a bright new day for public health, as well as for economic revival in this country,” he said.

Blumenthal said gun violence prevention will be another top priority for Congress and the Biden administration. Congress failed to pass widespread gun control legislation in 2013, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators.