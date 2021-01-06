© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut Casinos Report Big Losses Due To COVID

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST
Foxwoods Casino
Bob Child
/
AP Photo

Connecticut’s two tribal-run casinos say they suffered massive financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foxwoods reported this week a 31 percent decline from the last fiscal year, and Mohegan Sun reported a decline of nearly 28 percent. The fiscal year ended September 30.

The casinos fully closed in mid-March for the first time in their history. During the closure, Foxwoods chair Rodney Butler said the casino was losing millions of dollars a week. The casinos reopened in June — but furloughed thousands of employees. Mohegan Sun’s 10,000-seat arena has yet to reopen.

The casinos contribute 25 percent of their slot machine earnings to the state.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutcasinosDavis DunavinCoronavirusCOVID-19
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin