Connecticut Republicans Say Trump Lost

As President Donald Trump rallies in defiance of the results of the 2020 election, potential Republican gubernatorial candidates in Connecticut say it’s time for him to accept defeat.

Jonathan Wharton is a political science processor at Southern Connecticut State University. He said he is not surprised to see comments from potential GOP leaders, like Erin Stewart and Themis Klarides.

“If anything, these are just kind of bringing out the fault lines that distinguish the party leaders, officials and even voters in terms of how they are recognizing the Trump presidency,” Wharton said.

Wharton said he is looking to see how a new presidency could usher in new party leadership from younger generations, with new priorities.

Wharton said he is most concerned about the president’s rally in Washington D.C. — which devolved into chaos today — as Vice President Mike Pence is set to tally electoral college votes for Biden.

Stewart was the youngest female mayor in the U.S. of a city the size of New Britain when she was elected in 2013. Klarides had a stint as Connecticut House Minority Leader in her 20 years in office.