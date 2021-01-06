Coronavirus Latest: SBU Selected For Novavax Vaccine Trial; COVID Cancels UConn Basketball Thursday

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Stony Brook Medicine is the only medical research institution on Long Island and one of two in the rest of New York to be selected to participate in the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

The blind trial will recruit up to 30,000 participants across the U.S. and Mexico, with 500 coming from Stony Brook. It’s the fifth major vaccine trial supported by Operation Warp Speed. The vaccine doesn’t require extreme cooling to make distribution easier.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 9.6%. The rest of New York is 8%. The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut is 7.12%.

UConn women’s basketball has canceled its Thursday game in Waco, Texas, after Baylor University’s head coach tested positive for the virus. The two teams are ranked in the Top 10.

The UConn Huskies are 6-0 and next scheduled Saturday against Providence in Storrs, Connecticut.