Pro-Trump Protest In Hartford In Stark Contrast To U.S. Capitol Mob

As thousands of violent pro-Trump extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday, a much smaller crowd remained peaceful outside the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., for the opening of the legislative session and Gov. Ned Lamont’s State of the State Address.

About 500 protestors stayed behind metal barricades, some shouting for their right to refuse vaccines, others disputing the outcome of the 2020 election, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said the peaceful protest stood in stark contrast to the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol.

“The siege that unfolded in Washington D.C. this afternoon is unacceptable in any circumstance, as were all of the violent protests we have seen over the past six months, no matter how angry or frustrated people may be,” Candelora said. “It's my hope that this will cause lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to summarily reject the growing politicization of protests that's contributing to the growing divide in our country.”

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Democrat, didn’t address the Connecticut protests, but called on Americans to be “disgusted, appalled and angry” about the violent mob in the U.S. Capitol.