PSEG Long Island May Not Get Bonus

PSEG Long Island has until March to ask the Long Island Power Authority for $3.6 million in bonus pay for their non-storm related performance. The utility company redirected most of the available bonus pay to reimbursing ratepayers who lost food and medicine after Tropical Storm Isaias this summer.

PSEG Long Island says the bonus is not guaranteed, and it has not decided yet whether to ask for the pay. LIPA says it does not expect PSEG Long Island to receive incentive compensation.

LIPA has sued PSEG Long Island over its bungled response to Isais. PSEG Long Island could lose its contract.