$75K Grant To Help Children In Southern Conn.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southern Connecticut has been awarded a $75,000 development grant to help children in need. The grant comes from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association for Children will allow CASA to increase the number of children it serves.

They will initially increase the number in New Haven County and eventually in New London and Middlesex counties.

Josiah Brown, executive director of CASA of Southern Connecticut, said in a press release that the grant will be crucial to “expand on our encouraging start-up and early growth in 2020, despite the pandemic.”