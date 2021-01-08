Beyond Impeachment, Sen. Gillibrand Urges Trump's Prosecution

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York said President Trump needs to be held accountable for Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.

Gillibrand said besides invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president and a second impeachment — which House Democrats said Friday is in the works for next week — the third option is a criminal investigation into the president’s phone call with the Georgia Secretary of State last weekend, where Trump pressured the secretary to find more ballots in Trump’s favor.

“I do not think the cabinet has the guts or spine to use the 25th Amendment. I do not believe Republican senators have the guts or spine to impeach and convict to the President,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand said the recording of the hour-long phone call contains evidence that Trump illegally tried to overturn the election results in Georgia.

She also wants the federal government to investigate the lack of adequate security at the Capitol Wednesday, and the involvement radical white supremacist groups.