Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim To Testify About Police Chief

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim
Bob Child
/
AP
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim

Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayor Joe Ganim has been called to testify at a deposition. He’ll answer questions under oath for a lawsuit challenging his appointment of the city’s acting police chief.

Three police officers are suing in Bridgeport Superior Court over Rebecca Garcia’s appointment to assistant chief in 2019. She became acting police chief last year after her boss, Armondo Perez, was arrested for lying to the FBI.

Ex-chief Perez and ex-personnel director, David Dunn, are also two of the city’s witnesses in the lawsuit. Both are scheduled to be sentenced next month for lying to the FBI about a conspiracy to appoint Perez police chief.

Thomas Bucci represents the plaintiffs and would lead Mayor Ganim’s questioning under oath. He said he does not comment on pending litigation.

The Mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler, a former senior editor at WSHU, came to the station by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
