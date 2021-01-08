Flu Season Is Weak, Even As Coronavirus Spreads

Connecticut health officials say the state is having a much weaker flu season than normal, while COVID-19 continues its spread across the state.

The State Department of Public Health said at least 32 people had tested positive for the flu in Connecticut at the start of the New Year.

Eleven people had been hospitalized with the illness and only one death reported. The flu season starts in late November, and lasts as late as May.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that at the same point last year the state had seen over 1,600 positive flu cases and seven people had died.

Doctors and other experts say activities like mask-wearing, social distancing and regular hand washing help to contain the flu.