© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flu Season Is Weak, Even As Coronavirus Spreads

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published January 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST
Image by Alexandr Litovchenko from Pixabay

Connecticut health officials say the state is having a much weaker flu season than normal, while COVID-19 continues its spread across the state.

The State Department of Public Health said at least 32 people had tested positive for the flu in Connecticut at the start of the New Year.

Eleven people had been hospitalized with the illness and only one death reported. The flu season starts in late November, and lasts as late as May.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that at the same point last year the state had seen over 1,600 positive flu cases and seven people had died.

Doctors and other experts say activities like mask-wearing, social distancing and regular hand washing help to contain the flu.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutfluCoronavirusCOVID-19Bill Buchner
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner