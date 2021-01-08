© 2025 WSHU
Highly Infectious COVID Strain Confirmed In Connecticut

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST
The Digital Artist
/
Pixabay

Two cases of a highly infectious strain of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom have now been confirmed in Connecticut.

Connecticut is the seventh state to find the new strain. Governor Ned Lamont said public health officials aren’t surprised.

“You know, Britain … the vast majority of the infections there now are related to the highly infectious strain," Lamont said. "And if you’re infected here in Connecticut, good chance you’re part of that highly infectious strain. What does that mean to us? It just means be even more careful.”

Lamont said both people who tested positive had come into the state from elsewhere, one from Ireland and one from New York State. One is 15 and one is 25.

New York state public health officials found the first case of the more contagious form of COVID-19 in a Saratoga Springs man earlier this week.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
