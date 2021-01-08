New Haven Sees Highest Gun-Related Crime Rate In 9 Years

New Haven, Connecticut, recorded 20 homicides, 121 non-fatal shootings and 274 shots fired last year — the highest since 2012.

2020’s statistics are higher than 2018, but not as high as 2011, which saw 34 homicides, 133 non-fatal shootings and 427 shots fired.

“We’re going to focus on partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and with community members” to reduce crime, Assistant New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said. She takes over as acting chief in March.

“I think New Haven has fared far better than most cities,” outgoing Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said, citing upward crime trends nationwide with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic depression.