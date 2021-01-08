New School Financial Audit Stuns Trumbull, Conn. Officials

A financial audit of schools in Trumbull, Connecticut, surprised officials with 80-pages outlining its faults. Thomas Whitmoyer, the town’s education committee chairman, told Hearst Connecticut Media that the document shows several instances that the district does not “comply with state statutes, best practices, Board of Education policy and the town charter.”

The report covered the three-year period from July 2017 to June 2020, and found that the school administration had transferred money between accounts without approval from the school board.

BOE Chairwoman Lucinda Timpanelli said the school board and administration would work with council and finance board members to implement greater financial safeguards.