Coronavirus Latest: Conn. Lt. Gov. Staffer Tests Positive; Variant COVID-19 Is On Long Island

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A staff member for Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19. The unidentified person has not shown any symptoms and will quarantine at home for 14 days. Bysiewicz was in close contact with this person, and will self-isolate at home. She last tested negative Thursday.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is 6.9%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate decreased to 9.67%. The rest of New York is down to 7.5

A more contagious form of COVID-19 has been found for the first time on Long Island, in Massapequa.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that makes three more cases of the new strain of coronavirus has been detected in the state. Two of the first cases in the state were found in Saratoga County. This Long Island case was discovered 200 miles away.

“And we believe it is more widespread than that number would suggest,” Cuomo said. Testing for the new variant is still limited compared to overall testing. New York tested almost 2 million people last week. Only 400 of those were tested for the UK-strain.

Cases have also been found in New Haven County, Connecticut. This brings the total estimated number of UK variants in the U.S. to 55.

Cuomo said plans for the next group to be vaccinated will include 1.4 million New Yorkers over the age of 74, and teachers, police and firefighters. Pharmacies, private doctors’ offices and county health departments will be given vaccine doses, as they become available.

Charles Lane contributed to this report.