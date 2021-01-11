Coronavirus Latest: SBU Meets State Vaccination Deadline; Outbreak At Conn. Residential Facility

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

A surge in COVID-19 cases at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities in Connecticut has infected at least 84 employees, and 39 residents who live on campus. One longtime staff member at Southbury Training School has died.

The state vaccine advisory committee has included residents in congregate living in the next round of vaccinations.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut increased to 7.1%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate decreased to 9.3%. The rest of New York is down to 7.3%.

Stony Brook University Hospital made the state’s deadline on Friday to administer its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, and began to give second doses to those vaccinated in December.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had threatened to cut off vaccine supplies to hospitals that failed to administer vaccines on-time, due to a shaky rollout of the state vaccination program. All three SUNY university medical hubs met the deadline.