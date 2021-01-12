© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut Resident Claims 60-Year Sentence Violates State Constitution

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published January 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST
Courtesy of Pexels

A Connecticut man is looking to overturn a 60-year sentence in which he claims that he is a victim of an illegal sentence.

Keith Belcher was found guilty of sexually assaulting, beating and robbing an elderly Bridgeport woman in 1993.

At 17, Belcher was sentenced three years later after the assault.

Belcher said his crimes were committed when he was 14, and that violates the state constitution as excessive and irregular.

He also said the trial court improperly rejected his claim that the sentencing court relied on inaccurate information when it described him as a "super predator."

At sentencing, Belcher punched the judicial marshal and then charged at the jury when the verdict was being read, before being tackled by marshals just feet from the jury box.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutcrimeCourts & LawRoberto Rojas