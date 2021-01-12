Connecticut Traffic Tickets Crater Amid Pandemic, Police Reform

Connecticut has seen a huge drop of traffic tickets between 2019 and 2020.

Data shows that 2020 finished with 74,300 tickets issued since March, down from nearly 216,300 during the same period the year before.

Police from around the state have attributed the drop to both the coronavirus pandemic and the police accountability law.

Several police union leaders said officers were stepping back from proactive traffic enforcement because parts of the new law that limited searching vehicles.

The legislation was drafted after nationwide protests in response to police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

COVID-19 has also caused officers to limit their exposure to the virus with some enforcement operations put on hold from March to June.