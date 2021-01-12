Coronavirus Latest: L.I. Getting Vaccines To People Of Color; Conn. Winter Sports Start Next Week

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The Long Island Regional Health Equity Task Force had its first meeting to strategize how to get the vaccine into Black and Latinx communities hard hit by the virus.

The trouble will be coordinating people to vaccination centers at churches, community centers, and public housing authorities in areas without easy access to pharmacies or hospitals.

New York’s vaccine rollout has been slow with delays for people 75 and over, teachers and first responders who are now eligible.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 9.1%. The rest of New York is down to 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut increased to 7.6%.

UConn men’s basketball will not play at home against Villanova on Friday. Villanova entered a COVID-19 related pause last week, after two new positive test results among the players.

Connecticut health officials have given the go-ahead to start high school winter sports on January 19, with games as early as February.