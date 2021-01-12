Lester Young Jr. Will Head New York State Board Of Regents

Lester Young Jr. became the first African American this week to become chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents since its founding in 1784.

The 73-year-old former Brooklyn educator was elected chancellor unanimously by the 17-member board.

Young has served as a Regent member since 2008 and has more than 50 years of public service as an educator.

In 1988, Young was an assistant and associate commissioner of the state Department of Education, and after that superintendent for four districts in Brooklyn.

Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa said there is “no one more committed to achieving educational equity for all New York’s children.”