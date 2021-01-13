Coronavirus Latest: Borrowing To Provide Relief; Mass Vaccine Center Opens At Jones Beach

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut Democratic lawmakers could try to increase state borrowing to expand COVID-19 relief programs. The state foots the bill on unemployment benefits, rental assistance and some medical supplies, with help from federal funds.

Governor Ned Lamont had wanted to put the state on a “debt diet” before the pandemic. Legislative leaders say the needs have changed. Republicans recognize the financial toll of the virus, but hope the Democrats in charge go easy with the state credit card.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 7.2%. However, the daily positivity rate exceeded 10%, the highest since March.

On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate dipped to 8.9%. The rest of New York is down to 7%. Two cases of the more contagious form of the virus have been found in Suffolk County.

A mass vaccination center will open on Thursday at Jones Beach on Long Island. It serves New Yorkers 65 and over who are now eligible to make an appointment.