LIRR Trains Delayed, Canceled After Person Struck By Train In Rockville Center

Long Island Rail Road Officials said a person was struck by a train near Rockville Centre, New York.

Officials said MTA police are investigating the incident, and trains into Penn Station on the Babylon Line have been delayed or canceled.

We will be able to use one of two tracks while the investigation continues, but customers should anticipate delays and cancellations on the Babylon Branch. — LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) January 13, 2021

Long Island Rail officials first tweeted about the incident just after 7 a.m.