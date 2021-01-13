© 2025 WSHU
LIRR Trains Delayed, Canceled After Person Struck By Train In Rockville Center

WSHU | By Dave Eisenstadter
Published January 13, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST
Adam Moss
/
Flickr

Long Island Rail Road Officials said a person was struck by a train near Rockville Centre, New York.

Officials said MTA police are investigating the incident, and trains into Penn Station on the Babylon Line have been delayed or canceled.

Long Island Rail officials first tweeted about the incident just after 7 a.m.
Long Island News Long Island