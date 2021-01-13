© 2025 WSHU
Yale Epidemiologist Argues For Vaccine Outreach To Black, Latinx and Indigenous Communities

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST
Covid-19 Vaccine
SCOTT HEINS/OFFICE OF GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

The chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s Equity Task Force and COVID-19 Advisory Board said that all communities should be included in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Marcella Nunez-Smith, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Medicine, said special efforts need to be made to reach out to Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities.

“We need to build back trust. We need to build confidence in these vaccines. And we need to be sure that everyone is ready for their turn in line so that they feel comfortable to take the vaccine,” Nunez-Smith said.

Nunez-Smith spoke online with the lieutenant governors of Connecticut and Michigan and other officials from both states.

They discussed the resources needed for the equitable allocation, distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
