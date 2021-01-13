Yale Epidemiologist Argues For Vaccine Outreach To Black, Latinx and Indigenous Communities

The chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s Equity Task Force and COVID-19 Advisory Board said that all communities should be included in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Marcella Nunez-Smith, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Medicine, said special efforts need to be made to reach out to Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities.

“We need to build back trust. We need to build confidence in these vaccines. And we need to be sure that everyone is ready for their turn in line so that they feel comfortable to take the vaccine,” Nunez-Smith said.

Nunez-Smith spoke online with the lieutenant governors of Connecticut and Michigan and other officials from both states.

They discussed the resources needed for the equitable allocation, distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.