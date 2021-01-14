Conn. Residents 75+ Can Register Online For Vaccine

Connecticut officially opened its online registration for phase 1b of its Coronavirus vaccine rollout Thursday morning, just days after New York’s website went live with an appointment backlog. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced residents age 75 years and older can now register online for a vaccination for appointments available starting Monday, January 18th. Those interested are urged not to try to contact their primary care providers to try to schedule a vaccine appointment. Residents without internet access can call Connecticut’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assistance Line at 877-918-2224.

Lamont says appointments will be extended to those 65 years and older, and people with underlying health conditions, in the coming weeks.

The state estimates 1.3 million people will be eligible for this phase of the vaccine, but about 46,000 doses are expected to be delivered each week from the federal government. The Connecticut website went live with a caveat:

“While appointments may not be available immediately at this time, please know that the State continues to be limited by the amount of vaccine provided by the federal government. The Department of Public Health is continuing to enroll providers and staff, and we expect that access to appointments will grow, particularly for priority populations, as our supply from the federal government increases in the coming weeks.”

The announcement is similar to a warning on the State of New York’s vaccine registration page for residents age 65 and older, which also blames limited shipments by the Federal government for lack of access:

“ALERT! OVER 7 MILLION NEW YORKERS ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR THE COVID VACCINE BUT THE STATE ONLY RECEIVES 300,000 DOSES PER WEEK FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.”

The announcement said appointments in New York are already booked for the next 14 weeks — more than three months out.