Connecticut Investigating Amazon Over Book Antitrust Laws

Connecticut’s Attorney General said he’s investigating Amazon to see if the online retailer’s deals with book publishers violate antitrust laws.

Attorney General William Tong subpoenaed documents from Amazon on its dealings with major book publishing houses, including Penguin, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster. That happened in 2019 but only became public this week. Tong said he’s still aggressively monitoring the market.

Amazon accounts for half of all print book sales in the U.S. and more than 80 percent of e-book sales.

Connecticut was one of 33 states that sued Apple for conspiring with publishers to raise e-book prices in 2010. Apple settled for $450 million.