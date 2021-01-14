© 2025 WSHU
Connecticut Investigating Amazon Over Book Antitrust Laws

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST
Connecticut’s Attorney General said he’s investigating Amazon to see if the online retailer’s deals with book publishers violate antitrust laws. 

Attorney General William Tong subpoenaed documents from Amazon on its dealings with major book publishing houses, including Penguin, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster. That happened in 2019 but only became public this week. Tong said he’s still aggressively monitoring the market.

Amazon accounts for half of all print book sales in the U.S. and more than 80 percent of e-book sales.

Connecticut was one of 33 states that sued Apple for conspiring with publishers to raise e-book prices in 2010. Apple settled for $450 million.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
