Cuomo Outlines Array Of Infrastructure Projects

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the last of four speeches outlining his 2021 plans, detailed billions of dollars in new and ongoing infrastructure projects that he hopes can provide jobs in the post-COVID economy.

Cuomo laid out a vast array of projects, including plans to create a new West Side transit hub in Manhattan that would rebuild the rest of the dilapidated Penn Station, and revamp the New York Port Authority bus complex, which the governor describes as an “eyesore.” He also wants to expand the Javits convention center by 50%, and extend the popular High Line walkway. Cuomo also wants to continue the Second Avenue subway into Harlem, and complete a third track on the Long Island Railroad.

Upstate, the governor said an elevated walkway will be completed along the Hudson River in Albany, and the Blue Cross Arena exchange along the Genesee River in Rochester will be expanded. A project to take down the skyway super highway in Buffalo along Lake Erie will also be completed later this year.

And — a Legoland theme park will open in Orange County the Hudson Valley.

“We will make these investments at a time when the interest rates are low, and when New Yorkers are looking for work,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the projects total over $300 billion.