Montauk Point Lighthouse In Line For $30 Million Restoration Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $30.7 million contract to restore the Montauk Point Lighthouse.

The lighthouse was commissioned by President George Washington and constructed in 1796, located on the easternmost point of Long Island.

The contract was given to a local Bayshore company that is tasked with protecting the lighthouse from shoreline erosion.

The national landmark was built 300 feet from the coast when it was built 300 over nearly two centuries ago. Now, it is less than 100 feet from the ocean.

Work is expected to start this spring.