© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of New Haven Students Investigated For D.C. Social Media Posts

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST
University of New Haven

Officials at the University of New Haven said they are investigating students’ potential involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The dean of students and law enforcement are investigating students’ social media posts related to the day’s events, according to a letter sent to undergraduates by the University of New Haven President Steven Kaplan on January 6.

The University would not comment on the ongoing investigation, but provided a copy of the letter.

Kaplan wrote that the unlawful actions in D.C. were “shameful.” He said they were not rooted in civil disobedience, but in threats to democracy.

At least two Connecticut residents have been charged with unlawful entry and curfew violations in the U.S. Capitol attack.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutUniversity of New HavenCassandra BaslerCapitol Riots
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler, a former senior editor at WSHU, came to the station by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler