High Demand Reported As Connecticut Opens Up Vaccination To Older Adults

Connecticut officials said there has been high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations after appointments were opened to residents 75 and older on Thursday.

Governor Ned Lamont urges people 75 and older who’ve had to wait in cue to book an appointment to be patient.

“A lot of people are signing up right now so you’ve got to be incredibly patient there. We can’t possibly dispatch everything. And don’t call up unless you are calling for yourself and you are over 75,” Lamont said.

He said the first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

“You can get vaccinated there; you can also get tested there. And as needed there will also be food support as well,” he said.

Lamont said Connecticut currently receives about 46,000 doses of vaccine a week. So it might take a while for the state’s 250,000 residents 75 and older to be vaccinated.

Appointments to get a shot can be booked online at ct.gov/covidvaccine or on the phone at 877-918-2224.