New Haven Groups Urge Delay On The Eve Of School Reopening

Next week, New Haven Public Schools are set to reopen elementary schools for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Community groups want the school district to delay reopening until at least February.

A teachers union, parents, clergy, political organizers and some epidemiologists sent a letter to the district superintendent, New Haven mayor, and the Board of Education president this week.

It calls for a more detailed operations plan that would outline how lunch, mask breaks and COVID isolation rooms would work.

Superintendent Iline Tracey told the New Haven Register that the district is the “most prepared I’ve ever seen.” She said a survey in the fall showed more than 60% of parents wanted in-person schooling.