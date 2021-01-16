© 2025 WSHU
Additional Conn. National Guard Sent To D.C. Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 16, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has authorized the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help with security efforts at this week's presidential inauguration in Washington.

Lamont had previously authorized sending an initial 100 Connecticut guard members, including military police and two explosive detection dog teams to Washington.

Both of the deployments were made at the request of the U.S. National Guard leadership.

Connecticut is also providing equipment and supplies, including ambulances.

Lamont also has placed the state's Air Guard aircraft and crews on alert.
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is a Peabody-nominated, award-winning journalist. As Senior Director of News and Education, he developed a unique and award-winning internship program with the Stony Brook University School of Communications and Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor. He also mentors graduate fellows from the Sacred Heart University Graduate School of Communication, Media and the Arts.
