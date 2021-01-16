Additional Conn. National Guard Sent To D.C. Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has authorized the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help with security efforts at this week's presidential inauguration in Washington.

Lamont had previously authorized sending an initial 100 Connecticut guard members, including military police and two explosive detection dog teams to Washington.

Both of the deployments were made at the request of the U.S. National Guard leadership.

Connecticut is also providing equipment and supplies, including ambulances.

Lamont also has placed the state's Air Guard aircraft and crews on alert.