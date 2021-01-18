Albany, Hartford Avoid Violent Protests By Pro-Trump Extremists Over The Weekend

Violent protests by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump at the state capitols in Connecticut and New York never materialized on Sunday.

State police in both states had shut down the area around capitol buildings as a precaution.

In Hartford, armoured vehicles lined Capitol Avenue. Officials say they wanted a show of force to send a message that violence will not be tolerated.

In Albany, there was also a heavy police presence around the capitol and state office buildings, which were surrounded by barricades.

There are no credible or specific threats to either capitol.

Police say they will maintain a massive presence at both state capitols at least thru Wednesday.