© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Albany, Hartford Avoid Violent Protests By Pro-Trump Extremists Over The Weekend

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 18, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST
Karen DeWitt/WXXI

Violent protests by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump at the state capitols in Connecticut and New York never materialized on Sunday.

State police in both states had shut down the area around capitol buildings as a precaution.

In Hartford, armoured vehicles lined Capitol Avenue. Officials say they wanted a show of force to send a message that violence will not be tolerated.

In Albany, there was also a heavy police presence around the capitol and state office buildings, which were surrounded by barricades.

There are no credible or specific threats to either capitol.

Police say they will maintain a massive presence at both state capitols at least thru Wednesday.
Tags
News ConnecticutAlbanyNew YorkHartfordProtestsPro-Trump Extremists
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is a Peabody-nominated, award-winning journalist. As Senior Director of News and Education, he developed a unique and award-winning internship program with the Stony Brook University School of Communications and Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor. He also mentors graduate fellows from the Sacred Heart University Graduate School of Communication, Media and the Arts.
See stories by Terry Sheridan