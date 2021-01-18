Coronavirus Latest: High Demand For Rent Relief; Housing Programs Infused With Federal Dollars

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The deadline for New Yorkers to apply for rental assistance through the state’s COVID Rent Relief Program is February 1. Advocates want more federal funding to expand state-run housing assistance programs.

$44 million was provided to Suffolk County, Long Island; and $237 million allocated to Connecticut in the latest federal relief package.

However, Connecticut’s temporary emergency housing assistance program has been on pause since December 3 due to a backlog of requests.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 6.6%.

On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate dipped to 7.9%. The rest of New York is down to 6.5%. And, the daily positivity rate in New York dropped below 6% this weekend for the first time since Christmas.