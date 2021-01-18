Coronavirus Latest: People 75+ Receive COVID-19 Shots In Conn.; SBU Opens As Mass Vaccine Center

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut residents 75 and over in phase 1B of the state’s vaccination program will start receiving COVID-19 shots on Monday.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 877-918-2224. The state vaccine program is experiencing delays due to high traffic volume on the website and phone lines.Sign up will begin soon for front line essential workers, seniors 65 and over; people 16 and over with co-morbidities; and Connecticut residents and staff in congregate settings. Prison inmates are not included on this priority list.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 6%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate dipped to 7.9%. The rest of New York is down to 6.5%.

The state-run vaccination center at Stony Brook University on Long Island opened on Monday. Only appointments made on the New York “Am I Eligible” website or by the hotline will be honored.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 833-697-4829.