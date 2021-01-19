Coronavirus Latest: New Haven Resumes In-Person Classes

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Students in New Haven, Connecticut, have returned to in-person schooling this week for the first time since last March.

Pre-Kindergarten through third-grade students have the option of going back to school four days a week. Fourth and fifth-grade students have the option of in-person classes twice a week.

Parents and a coalition of teachers’ unions say the city school district is not ready, and want all school staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the classroom.

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 5.3%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate dipped to 7.7%. The rest of New York is down to 6.4%.

Long Island has administered 80% of its initial shipments of first and second doses of the vaccine. Long Island has received just over 102,000 doses, more than the rest of the state outside New York City.

However, the region has among the lowest number of doses compared to the size of its population.