COVID-Related Moves Send Fairfield County Prices Soaring

House prices continue to soar in Fairfield County as many New Yorkers move to Connecticut because of the pandemic. Housing advocates say this is making the affordable housing issue worse.

Stamford was the top destination for New Yorkers moving to Connecticut in 2020, according to Updater, a relocation technology company.

For example, the real estate firm Brown Harris Stevens says that on one day last month, there were just five single-family houses for sale under $400,000, with the lowest priced at $325,000.