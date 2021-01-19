© 2025 WSHU
High Profile MS-13 Gang Members Targeted In Round Of U.S. Indictments

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST
Jae C. Hong
/
AP

Federal prosecutors on Long Island say 14 of the world’s highest ranking gang members of MS-13 were indicted for the wave of violence in 2016 and 2017.

Most of those indicted are already in jail in El Salvador from where they coordinated attacks mostly against Salvadorian officials, but also here on Long Island.

According to the indictment, the coordinated campaign of violence was in retaliation the U.S. pressuring the Salvadoran government to end their truce with the gang leaders.

The trial will take place on Long Island. The U.S. Attorney’s office says they are exploring the possibility of extradition with the government of El Salvador.
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
