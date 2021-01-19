© 2025 WSHU
Retired Long Island Firefighter Alleged To Have Taken Selfies At The Capitol During Riot Surrenders

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published January 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST
Thomas J. Fee allegedly took this selfie in the Capitol during the January 6 riot.
Image courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York
Thomas J. Fee allegedly took this selfie in the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

Federal authorities say a retired New York City firefighter was among the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Thomas Fee of Freeport on Long Island surrendered Tuesday to face charges in Washington of disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building without permission.

Prosecutors said Fee sent selfies from the Capitol rotunda during the riot, describing himself as part of the "tip of the spear.''

Fee is expected to make an initial court appearance in New York.
