Connecticut Water Company Files For First Rate Increase In A Decade

Connecticut Water Company customers may see their water bills rise this year. The water utility announced they have filed for a rate increase for the first time in over 10 years.

The state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority will have to approve the rate increases before customers’ would see their current water bills bumped up 35 cents per day.

Maureen Westbrook is the president of Connecticut Water. She said the reason for this request is that more than $265 million of investments that have been made since 2010 to ensure reliable service and safe drinking water. The request will help to cover the cost of those investments to continue to serve customers.

Westbrook said the company understands there is never a good time to request an increase but the value for reliable supply of safe drinking water is well worth the cost.

Connecticut Water provides service to close to 350,000 people in 60 Connecticut communities. The last time the company filed for a rate increase was in 2010.