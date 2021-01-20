MTA To Delay Fare Hike Due To Pandemic, Toll Increase Still On Tap

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will put a planned fare hike vote on hold citing the financial impact of the pandemic on its customers.

MTA chairman Patrick Foye said in a statement to postpone the vote that commuter train riders have made it clear they are cash strapped due to the pandemic.

Foye said he is hopeful the MTA will continue to receive more federal stimulus money and will wait several months to vote on the plan.

The MTA’s plan aimed to increase revenue by at least 4%. But some riders on the LIRR would pay up to 16% more to offset pandemic losses.

MTA ridership has been down during the pandemic. The MTA board has said they are concerned that the fare increase may further deter riders from returning.

The MTA still plans to move forward with a February vote on raising tolls by 8%.