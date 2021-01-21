© 2025 WSHU
Bridgeport Officer Fired For Allegedly Using Excessive Force

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST
Courtesy of Pixabay

Authorities say a 20-year veteran Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officer has been fired for using excessive force during an arrest last year.

Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said that after careful review of all evidence it was clear that Officer Richard Cretella used excessive force on a city resident.

Details of the internal affairs report of the April 2020 incident were not released.

Sergeant Brad Seely is president of the Bridgeport police union. He said the union will file a grievance over the firing. He said Cretella's rights must be preserved.
Connecticut News BridgeportConnecticutPolice AccountabilityPolice Reform
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
