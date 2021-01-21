© 2025 WSHU
Conn. Lawmakers To Revisit Bill Banning Religious Exemptions For School Vaccines

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST
John Amis
/
AP

Connecticut lawmakers will again consider a controversial bill that would get rid of religious exemptions from vaccinations for school children.

State Representative Jonathan Steinberg of Westport is co-chair of the Public Health Committee. He says the bill would allow for medical exemptions. And a draft of the bill would soon be available.

“We are going to give this a few more days or so to put something forward that everybody can take a look at. And therefore there will be no confusion. There will be pretty much clarity.”

Steinberg says the committee would then schedule an online public hearing.

A similar bill was considered last year but failed to make it out of committee. It attracted more than 24 hours of public testimony.

Opponents had argued that the bill would infringe on their religious rights.

Representative Anne Daughinias of Killingly is a Republican member of the committee. She’s skeptical that much new testimony would be forthcoming.

“So what is this committee looking to hear this time that it did not hear last February.”
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
