Connecticut Man Charged With Assaulting Officer At Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

Federal authorities say a Connecticut man was charged this week with assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III can be seen in a YouTube video from the storming, using a clear, plastic police shield to push his way through a line of officers protecting the Capitol.

He’s also been charged with resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, civil disorder, entering restricted building grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.