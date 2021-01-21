© 2025 WSHU
Connecticut Man Charged With Assaulting Officer At Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 21, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST
Patrick Edward McCaughey III, as allegedly seen in a YouTube video of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs
Patrick Edward McCaughey III, as allegedly seen in a YouTube video of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Federal authorities say a Connecticut man was charged this week with assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III can be seen in a YouTube video from the storming, using a clear, plastic police shield to push his way through a line of officers protecting the Capitol.

He’s also been charged with resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, civil disorder, entering restricted building grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane