© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut Tax Dodger, Health Care Fraudster Pardoned By Trump

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST
Courtesy of Pixabay

A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty in a 1998 health care fraud case was granted a full pardon by Donald Trump.

Glen Moss, of Brookfield, was among dozens of people Trump pardoned Wednesday during the final hours of his administration.

The Trump White House said in a statement that Moss has become a “vital member of his community" in making financial contributions to St Jude’s Hospital for Children, Breast Cancer Awareness and the Danbury Hospital in Connecticut.

Moss had acknowledged conspiring to pay kickbacks to obtain referrals for his employer, Analytical Diagnostics Lab in Brooklyn.

He had admitted that he earned close to $500,000 in 1992, but claimed a taxable income of just over $2,000. He pleaded guilty to a tax charge.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutDonald TrumpFraud
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press