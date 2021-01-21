Coronavirus Latest: More Vaccine Doses Needed

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Healthcare workers in Connecticut that are administering the COVID-19 vaccine say the federal government needs to send a substantial increase in the number of doses to the state.

Connecticut receives about 46,000 doses per week. That means it might be summer before the 1.4 million people now eligible in Phase 1B would receive the vaccine, before getting to the rest of the state.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 5.3%. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate dipped to 7.4%. The rest of New York is down to 6.3%.

Suffolk County’s 10 town supervisors have asked Governor Andrew Cuomo to include certain essential local government workers on the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A group representing New York State's town highway superintendents have made a similar request. Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Alex Gregor heads the group. Gregor says public safety could be threatened without essential local government workers being vaccinated.