Coronavirus Latest: Officials Say Claims Of Severe Vaccine Reactions Are Unproven

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will likely run out of vaccines on Friday unless the federal government distributes more doses to the state.

New York is expected to receive another shipment next week. The state receives 250,000 doses per week. That’s 50,000 less than before Christmas, as the U.S. deals with a vaccine shortage. Connecticut is also strapped for vaccines, with 46,000 doses per week.

On Long Island, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 7.3%. The rest of New York is down to 6.2%. The seven-day positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 4%.

Connecticut health officials say they have not seen any cases of serious adverse reactions in patients who received the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s after a batch of Moderna vaccines in California were suspended out of an abundance of caution due to claims of reactions. Claims of severe reactions are unproven.