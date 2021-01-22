© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge Delays Mangano Hearing To Overturn Bribery Charge

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published January 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano
Charles Lane
/
WSHU
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano

A federal judge has delayed a hearing requested by former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to overturn his conviction of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Mangano’s lawyers said a key government witness in the case committed perjury.

Federal prosecutors have denied claims that former Long Island restaurant owner Harendra Singh lied about bribing Mangano in order to get political favors.

The bribes included a no-show job for his wife, Linda. Mangano’s lawyers also want to overturn her obstruction of justice conviction for lying to the FBI.

The hearing is delayed until late April due to a COVID-19 related ban on in-person proceedings.
Tags
Long Island News Long IslandNew YorkEd ManganoNassau CountyBriberyJ.D. Allen
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen