Judge Delays Mangano Hearing To Overturn Bribery Charge

A federal judge has delayed a hearing requested by former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to overturn his conviction of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Mangano’s lawyers said a key government witness in the case committed perjury.

Federal prosecutors have denied claims that former Long Island restaurant owner Harendra Singh lied about bribing Mangano in order to get political favors.

The bribes included a no-show job for his wife, Linda. Mangano’s lawyers also want to overturn her obstruction of justice conviction for lying to the FBI.

The hearing is delayed until late April due to a COVID-19 related ban on in-person proceedings.