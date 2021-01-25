© 2025 WSHU
Cold Sea Turtles Being Cared For On Long Island

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published January 25, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST
Sea Turtle
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Hundreds of sea turtles from Massachusetts that have washed up on Long Island’s shores this season are in intensive care at regional rescue centers.

Newsday reports the endangered loggerhead sea turtles left their nesting grounds near the Gulf of Maine later than usual because of warming waters.

Then, the turtles traveled south into freezing waters. Cold-stunned and unable to move, they started to be blown on to Long Island’s North Shore in November.

Some turtles are being treated for hypothermia and pneumonia. Others have gashes and fungal infections from being struck by boats.

Turtles that have been stabilized have been taken in by rehab centers along the East Coast.
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
