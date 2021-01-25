© 2025 WSHU
Judge Faults Connecticut Youth Club For Lacking Abuse Reporting System

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published January 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST
Courtesy of Pixabay

A Connecticut judge said a youth club where six men allege they were sexually abused as children lacked proper training and supervision for staff and had no system in place for reporting abuse.

Judge John Kavanewsky said the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club had a “very lax method of conducting its operations” in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kavanewsky spoke at a pretrial hearing on lawsuits filed by the men. They are now in their 50s.

The judge set potential damages at $4.5 million and ordered the club to provide information about its assets before trial this summer. The men's lawyer sought a total of $19 million to be split among them.

The Greenwich Time reports that the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club has not disputed the abuse allegations but denies the men’s claims that higher-ups were aware.
