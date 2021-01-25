© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Outbreak Shutters A Connecticut Retirement Home For Nuns

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST
A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the New York State drive-thru vaccination site at Plattsburgh International Airport.
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed a home for retired nuns in Connecticut. 

Local health officials said 30 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the School Sisters of Notre Dame home in Wilton. That’s nearly half of all the residents at the home — and a number of staff have tested positive as well.

Vaccinations have been underway at the home. Officials said 15 retired nuns have been vaccinated, and the rest of the home’s residents and staff are set to be vaccinated this week.

Before the outbreak, only one resident had tested positive for the virus early in the pandemic. The woman died in March.
Tags
Connecticut News ConnecticutWiltonCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin